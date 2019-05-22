Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation passes mobile toilet bylaw

To ensure and maintain cleanliness in the city, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Council on Tuesday passed the bylaw on maintenance of mobile toilet.

Published: 22nd May 2019 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image | sathya keerthi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To ensure and maintain cleanliness in the city, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Council on Tuesday passed the bylaw on maintenance of mobile toilet. Such a bylaw, presented by the health standing committee, include the guidelines to maintain the mobile toilet, details about officers-in-charge, application procedure and information on rent and security deposit.

The bylaw involves the maintenance of the mobile toilets owned by the corporation. Under it the garage section will ensure the cleanliness of the city, maintenance of vehicles used for the public health and drinking water supply. The applicants who wants to avail the mobile toilet services can apply directly to the corporation’s health officer. 

Whereas, for events organised by the corporation, public institutions and other government events, including rally the mobile toilet will be provided free of cost. The garage supervisor should check for any damage before and after renting the toilet. He should also charge a compensation amount from the leaser in case of any damage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Thiruvananthapuram Mobile toilet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp