Thiruvananthapuram Corporation passes mobile toilet bylaw

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To ensure and maintain cleanliness in the city, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Council on Tuesday passed the bylaw on maintenance of mobile toilet. Such a bylaw, presented by the health standing committee, include the guidelines to maintain the mobile toilet, details about officers-in-charge, application procedure and information on rent and security deposit.

The bylaw involves the maintenance of the mobile toilets owned by the corporation. Under it the garage section will ensure the cleanliness of the city, maintenance of vehicles used for the public health and drinking water supply. The applicants who wants to avail the mobile toilet services can apply directly to the corporation’s health officer.

Whereas, for events organised by the corporation, public institutions and other government events, including rally the mobile toilet will be provided free of cost. The garage supervisor should check for any damage before and after renting the toilet. He should also charge a compensation amount from the leaser in case of any damage.