Biodiversity to be protected for human existence: Sudheeran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader VM Sudheeran has said that protection of biodiversity is indispensable for the existence of human race. On World Biodiversity Day, the senior leader in a statement said creating awareness on protecting biodiversity is the message of the day.He said the government and society should work in tandem with each other for protecting the biodiversity. Kerala which is directly facing the pitfalls of global warming and climatic variations should take the initiative in protecting the environment.

He said special occasions like World Biodiversity Day, Water Day and Environment Day are confined to mere topics for giving speeches and no specific action is being taken. Sudheeran said that for vested interests destruction of environment is being carried out and the state has witnessed its after-effects also. He said the state government is in the path of destroying wetlands, hillocks, paddy fields and other rich depositories of bio-diversity without learning any lessons from the setback nature has given.

He said that even ‘Shantivanam’ which has to be protected is being destroyed by the Kerala State Electricity Board even after having alternate routes.He said the government itself is turning into the votaries of filling protected wetlands and is supporting the land mafia without any qualms. An example is the government overruling the action taken by the district collector.

Sudheeran said illegal quarries and mining are turning to be a major threat to environment and the people of the state.He called upon the government to stick to its stand on rebuilding state post floods in an environment-favourable manner.