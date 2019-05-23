Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation opens Eagle-eye squad

 The corporation warned people dumping garbage in public places of severe penalty with immediate effect.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation warned people dumping garbage in public places of severe penalty with immediate effect. The Nanthencode circle health inspector imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on a resident who tried to dump garbage illegally in a canal near Marappalam,

Pattom. Pallichal resident Vishnu, a fruit seller was dumping waste into the canal from the Marappalam bridge around 9 pm when he was caught.

Based on the information, the Corporation’s eagle squad reached the spot from where his vehicle was taken into custody and the fruits kept for sale in the vehicle were sent to the Food Safety Department.  

In another incident, the local body fined Anwar, a resident of Nemom Homeo College, Rs 5,500 for dumping fish waste at Mar Ivanios Vidya Nagar located behind MG College.

