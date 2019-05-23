Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram yet to pick up speed in enrolling migrants

 The district is yet to pick up speed in the Awaaz scheme aimed at the betterment of migrant labourers.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district is yet to pick up speed in the Awaaz scheme aimed at the betterment of migrant labourers. The project at present has 3,74,747 members. However, among this only 39,935 people are from the capital. While the numbers are good compared to many other districts, with the capital in the second place, its almost half of the first placed district Ernakulam which has 75,442 people. The project tries to ensure the migrant labourers are not exploited.  

“We are constantly told that there are numerous labourers and that our numbers don’t project that. However, the fact is that we do visit every labour camp and also the sites and repeatedly do the enrolment drive. We have a permanent facilitation centre in Thampanoor. Many labourers visit here and enrol in the programme too. However, in rural areas they are split in many places unlike in Ernakulam where most of the crowd is concentrated in Perumbazhuthoor. Whenever we identify a place, we send the team there,” said a labour officer.

As part of the new migrant welfare policy, the government has also increased the financial grants given to migrant workers. If a migrant labourer dies while in the state, the family now gets a grant of Rs 25,000 which was Rs 10,000 earlier. If the person dies while engaged in work, the grant is now Rs 2 lakh. However, the conditions to avail the grants ensure that the relatives have to come a long way to get it.

“We are not able to give the grant in all cases though people do approach us. The grants can be availed, especially the Rs 2 lakh for the dead labourers, only if the person died while at work. Recently, when a few labourers died in an accident, we were not able to give them the same. However, we do our best to take their bodies to their home states,” said an official.

The workers who undergo treatment should take treatment from government hospitals or at approved private hospitals. Now, the government will also take the responsibility of the dead body of labourers who die in the state even if they are not part of the project. So far the body of 16 people were delivered to their states in two years. The labour commissioner can use up to Rs 50,000 and also has a revolving fund of `2 lakh.

Awaaz, yet to make voice heard
● The project at present has 3,74,747 members. However, among this only 39,935 people are from the capital.
● The enrolled candidates get free treatment of up to Rs15,000 and in case of death, insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh.
● The project tries to ensure the migrant labourers are not exploited. 
● People holding Awaaz cards can use it as an identity card.

