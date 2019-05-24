Lok Sabha poll results leave coastal areas of Kerala disinterested

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the city folks were enthused about the poll outcome of Lok Sabha polls, the coastal areas of the city limits presented a stark contrast. For the fisher-folks there it was just another day.

“Every successive government were high on promises and low on delivery. We are least bothered about the results. We have to work to make a living and can’t afford to sit in front of the television,” said a fisherman from Shanghumugham,

Meanwhile, Jerald, an auto driver from Shanghumugham said, “There is no need to hear the commentary of the anchors as there can only be one winner from our constituency and that is the Congress party.”



However, it was a picture of contrast in the city limits as people were found fancying the chances of candidates and fronts in the state and national political sphere at tea shops and pan shops.

Even the private buses fall in line with the enthusiasm of the voters as they tune into news instead of music. Finally, as the LS poll results started coming they had a mixed bag of expressions.