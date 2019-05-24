Techies hope Shashi Tharoor gives more teeth to IT sector

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Thursday, the Technopark canteen witnessed heated discussions over coffee when the results of the polls started trickling in. While some employees rooted for Kummanam, saying he would win from the state capital, others voiced their support for UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor.
Despite the work pressure, they found time to follow the results from their respective constituencies. Praveenkumar, working in the marketing department of a firm, said, “Our city is looking for someone like Shashi Tharoor. He is a very capable man, having a cosmopolitan status. I think he can easily develop the city by developing Trivandrum Airport. And it would have a great impact on the IT sector.”
Another employee Anandu, who hails from Kollam, did not hide his disappointment regarding the results in his home constituency.
However, he believes Tharoor is a great leader who ushered in the development of the bypass and stadium. He hopes Tharoor can bring in more development to the IT sector.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Thursday, the Technopark canteen witnessed heated discussions over coffee when the results of the polls started trickling in. While some employees rooted for Kummanam, saying he would win from the state capital, others voiced their support for UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
15 students feared dead as fire breaks out in Surat's coaching centre
Bomb blast at Kabul mosque leaves Imam dead, 16 injured
Fire at SAIL's Bhilai steel plant; no casualty
Pollachi sex scandal: CBI files charge sheet against five suspects
Vistara leases six aircraft to boost domestic market growth
Taiwan holds first same-sex marriages in historic day for Asia