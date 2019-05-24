Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Techies hope Shashi Tharoor gives more teeth to IT sector

On Thursday, the Technopark canteen witnessed heated discussions over coffee when the results of the polls started trickling in.

Shashi Tharoor celebrates his win with party members by distributing sweets Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Thursday, the Technopark canteen witnessed heated discussions over coffee when the results of the polls started trickling in. While some employees rooted for Kummanam, saying he would win from the state capital, others voiced their support for UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor. 

Despite the work pressure, they found time to follow the results from their respective constituencies. Praveenkumar, working in the marketing department of a firm, said, “Our city is looking for someone like Shashi Tharoor. He is a very capable man, having a cosmopolitan status. I think he can easily develop the city by developing Trivandrum Airport. And it would have a great impact on the IT sector.”

Another employee Anandu, who hails from Kollam, did not hide his disappointment regarding the results in his home constituency.

However, he believes Tharoor is a great leader who ushered in the development of the bypass and stadium. He hopes Tharoor can bring in more development to the IT sector.

