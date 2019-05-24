Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Toonz partners with Fauna for Briko

On the occasion of celebrating its 20th Anniversary, Toonz Media Group has announced new co-production with Turkey’s leading kid’s entertainment company Fauna

Published: 24th May 2019 02:52 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the occasion of celebrating its 20th Anniversary, Toonz Media Group has announced new co-production with Turkey’s leading kid’s entertainment company Fauna Entertainment of ‘Briko’, animation and live action hands-on learning edutainment adventure series.

‘Briko’ is for kids from ages four to seven and follows the adventures of a curious and creative young boy Briko, and his best friend, a hyperactive rabbit called Hepi. The trailer will be ready by the end of June and the first episodes will be shown at MipJunior and Mipcom this year. 

Toonz Media Group CEO P Jayakumar said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Fauna on this original animation and live action mix transmedia project, which can both entertain and empower kids to use their imagination and creativity, using objects available to kids worldwide.” 

Emre Aksoy, Chief Business Officer of Fauna Entertainment adds: “We are very excited to work with Toonz on Briko, which plans to increase the creativity of kids and enhance family playtime, thanks to Briko’s hands-on activities.”

Toonz Media Group

