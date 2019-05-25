Changes in train timings

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In order to facilitate engineering works between Tikkotti – Vadakara railway stations in Palakkad Division few train services will be delayed. Kochuveli–Shri Ganganagar Express (16312), scheduled to leave Kochuveli on May 25 and June 1, will be delayed in Palakkad Division and reach Thokur late by two hours and ten minutes.

Partial cancellation

Line block will be in place to facilitate engineering works in Erode–Karur–Tiruchchirappalli Fort section. Train services will be partially cancelled. Coimbatore – Nagercoil passenger train (56320), scheduled to leave Coimbatore and Nagercoil – Coimbatore passenger train (56319), scheduled to leave Nagercoil on May 25, 28 and June 1, will be partially cancelled between Erode-Dindigul.