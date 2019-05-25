Padmarajan Award Night to be held today in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Filmmaker P Padmarajan will be remembered on May 25, the master filmmaker's 74th birth anniversary. The Padmarajan Film Award Night will see artist Madhu delivering a commemorative speech.

The event is being organised jointly by State Chalachitra Academy, Bharat Bhavan and Padmarajan Memorial Trust. Actors Madhu and Indrans will be felicitated. Trust chairman and critic Vijayakrishnan will preside over the function.

The annual film and literary awards instituted by the trust will be given away to writer E Santhosh Kumar for best story in 2018 and Zakariya Mohammed for his film 'Sudani from Nigeria’ for best film along with the others.