SOS! Shangumugham needs to be rescued

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One of the most vibrant tourist destinations in the city, Shangumugham has been left in a dilapidated condition ever since cyclone Ockhi hit the Kerala coast. A Rs 14.8 crore beautification project, envisaged ages ago is impending. The beach renovation work has been delayed for long as the authorities have turned their back towards the projects for the past one-and-a-half year. Battered steps, roads and the absence of hi-mast light pose a threat to tourists.

Due to lack of facilities visitors avoid the beach, said a lifeguard. "There is no proper place for tourists to sit - they have to stand on the pavements which is highly inconvenient. The street lights facing the coast were removed by the authorities during Ockhi and are yet to be reinstalled. The Muthuchippi park which was damaged is still in ruins," he pointed out.

Battered steps

The steps leading to the beach are in a dilapidated condition. Tourists including the elderly, children and pregnant women find it difficult to manoeuvre their way to the beach through the broken steps. "Absence of proper lighting makes it worse. We find it difficult to climb up the steps," said Ali H, a regular visitor at the beach. The continuous sea erosion has affected a major portion of the beach. "The renovation of the steps were part of the beach front development plan. But it was dropped due to sea erosion," said an official with the Tourism Department.

High mast light

The lights destroyed during the cyclone Ockhi are yet to be replaced. "The process is delayed due to a discord with the contractor. The issue will be resolved and work will begin by June when we receive an administrative sanction," said V S Satheesh, planning officer of the Tourism Department.

Beachfront development

A tourism project of Rs 14.8 crore to beautify the beach front is yet to take off. The project covers three aspects - Shangumugham Beach front development along with urban plaza, traffic parking, and cultural development. The work will begin once we receive the technical sanction, said Satheesh.

Road development

Tall promises by the government to develop the infrastructure remain on papers. The Public Works Department turned a blind eye to development of the road. When asked about road reconstruction, the PWD minister's office admitted that a proposal has been received from the Irrigation Department for reconstruction. They have claimed the work will begin soon by the first week of June.