Third anniversary of LDF Govt: No major celebration planned

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the third anniversary of the LDF Government falls on Saturday and Friday marked the 75th birthday of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, no major celebrations were planned by the Left Government.

The Left Front, which suffered a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, has not announced any major celebrations in connection with the third anniversary.



Though for the CM, the birthday celebration is a low-key affair, the anniversaries of the government were always celebrated with pomp. The government had spent

Rs 16 crore to celebrate its second anniversary and hundreds of functions were held across the state to mark the occasion. Pinarayi had inaugurated the anniversary celebrations of the government in Kannur.

The Lok Sabha election verdict has left the party in a tight spot as they won only one seat.