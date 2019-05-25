Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to launch mobile Resource Recovery Centres

The decision was taken at the council meeting held on Tuesday. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to cover major number of wards, where people have remained inaccessible to collection drives, the city corporation is all set to launch mobile Resource Recovery Centres (RRC) here. The decision was taken at the council meeting held on Tuesday. 

In an aim to achieve the project, the corporation has passed the agenda to carry out maintenance works of trucks that were lying idle at the corporation for a long time. The approval to launch the project had been taken by the corporation in an earlier council meeting.   

The local body has identified five trucks, which haven’t been used much since the closure of the centralized waste treatment plant at Vilappilsala. The trucks, which were used for daily transportation of waste earlier, will be redesigned for the project.

A mobile RRC will include a counter, collection cabin, storage space and a fixed seat for the corporation staff. Five such trucks will be launched as mobile RRCs. 

Currently, the corporation’s special collection drives are not accessible to many residents in the city. So the launching of the project will be a boon to many, said a corporation health officer. 

Also with the closure of the waste treatment plant, the corporation had to auction off many trucks which were used for waste collection. 

