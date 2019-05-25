Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rain troubles Avittom Thirunal Hospital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As heavy rain lashed the capital, rainwater seeped into the NICU and pediatric ICU units of Sree Avittom Thirunal Hospital here on Friday. Water accumulating in the corridor made it difficult for patients to move around.

“Construction work were going on in the golden jubilee block. The terrace was open for construction and there was a sheet in place. However, once heavy rain set in, water seeped in through the portions. Water was seeping down the walls of NICU, so we moved the 20 newborns from there as chances of a short circuit were high. We will be watching the situation closely. If rain increases, we will move the 15 children in paediatric ICU as well,” said hospital officials.