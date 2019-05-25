To do: Fulfil 'D' promises

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor who scored a hat-trick win in the state capital, has a number of developmental initiatives for Thiruvananthapuram. His manifesto promised infrastructure development, civic management, connectivity, coastal development, legislation, tourism and safeguarding the environment. T'Puram Express asks his two opponents, NDA candidate Kummanam Rajashekaran and LDF candidate C Divakaran - for their suggestions regarding the development of the capital city.

C Divakaran (LDF candidate)

"The promises left unfulfilled by the MP in his past two tenures must be fulfilled," said

C Divakaran. All in for quick development, he also stressed on the need for immediate

implementation of Tharoor's schemes including,



A High Court bench

An IIT campus

Railway Zonal Office

Up-gradation of the District Medical College to AIIMS

Functioning of the Airport

The issue regarding the

privatisation of Hindustan Latex to the status of the Public sector

Kummanam Rajasekharan (NDA candidate)

Kummanam stressed on the need for comprehensive development in the city. "The constituency consists of more villages. Thus, villages must be included in the development projects," he said. He also suggested evolution in a number of sectors such as,

Connectivity

Heritage-centric development

High Court bench

Hardware companies

Food processing units in villages

Education Hubs

National Research Centres

Modern projects for the city's IT park