To do: Fulfil 'D' promises

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor who scored a hat-trick win in the state capital, has a number of developmental initiatives for Thiruvananthapuram. His manifesto promised infrastructure development, civic management, connectivity, coastal development, legislation, tourism and safeguarding the environment. T'Puram Express asks his two opponents, NDA candidate Kummanam Rajashekaran and LDF candidate C Divakaran - for their suggestions regarding the development of the capital city.
C Divakaran (LDF candidate)
"The promises left unfulfilled by the MP in his past two tenures must be fulfilled," said
C Divakaran. All in for quick development, he also stressed on the need for immediate
implementation of Tharoor's schemes including,
A High Court bench
An IIT campus
Railway Zonal Office
Up-gradation of the District Medical College to AIIMS
Functioning of the Airport
The issue regarding the
privatisation of Hindustan Latex to the status of the Public sector
Kummanam Rajasekharan (NDA candidate)
Kummanam stressed on the need for comprehensive development in the city. "The constituency consists of more villages. Thus, villages must be included in the development projects," he said. He also suggested evolution in a number of sectors such as,
Connectivity
Heritage-centric development
High Court bench
Hardware companies
Food processing units in villages
Education Hubs
National Research Centres
Modern projects for the city's IT park