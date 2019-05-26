Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Decision to hold UG entrance simultaneously draws students’ ire

According to them, they can now only appear for one of the national-level tests.

Published: 26th May 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decision to conduct two UG entrance exams, the Indian Maritime University Common Entrance Test (IMUCET)  and National Entrance Screening Test( NEST) at the same time on June 1 has drawn flak from candidates, who applied for both examinations. According to them, they can now only appear for one of the national-level tests.

Demands have been raised to reschedule the examinations so that candidates can appear for both the IMUCET and NEST which are presently scheduled from 11 am to 2 pm and 9 am to 12.30 pm respectively.   D Devi Chandra, one of the candidates, said the present timetable is upsetting and will rob students of an opportunity to appear for two exams which are of equal importance. “We first received the hall ticket for the NEST exam and then the hall ticket for IMUCET.

We only learnt about the overlapping of the schedule then. My exam centre for NEST is at Naruvamoodu while the other centre is at Kattayikonam. Candidates had approached the exam board authorities who assured us the dates would be rescheduled.

There is only one week remaining and they have not changed the dates yet,” Devi said. Jayaprakash, a parent, also expressed his ire against the decision. “This sends a message that students can only opt for one course without any choice,” he said. Officers of both boards were unavailable for comments.  

