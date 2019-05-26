National-level camp to kick off on Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This year’s ‘National Level Learn to Live Together Camp’ organised by Indian Council For Child Welfare will be held at Kanakakkunnu Palace and Tagore theatre.

Governor P Sathasivam will inaugurate the camp at 4 pm on Tuesday while Minister for Social Welfare KK Shailaja will preside over the function. Magician Gopinath Muthukad will conduct a magic show ‘Freedom’ during the inaugural ceremony.

As many as 250 representatives, including three boys and girls of Class VII to X from each state and 60 children from various districts of the state, will participate in the camp.

Training camps on yoga, science, crafts, life skill, games drawing and electronics will be conducted. A cultural event will also be held.