Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

National-level camp to kick off on Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram

This year’s ‘National Level Learn to Live Together Camp’ organised by Indian Council For Child Welfare will be held at Kanakakkunnu Palace and Tagore theatre.

Published: 26th May 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This year’s ‘National Level Learn to Live Together Camp’ organised by Indian Council For Child Welfare will be held at Kanakakkunnu Palace and Tagore theatre.

Governor P Sathasivam will inaugurate the camp at 4 pm on Tuesday while Minister for Social Welfare KK Shailaja will preside over the function. Magician Gopinath Muthukad will conduct a magic show ‘Freedom’ during the inaugural ceremony.

As many as 250 representatives, including three boys and girls of Class VII to X from each state and 60 children from various districts of the state, will participate in the camp. 

Training camps on yoga, science, crafts, life skill, games drawing and electronics will be conducted. A cultural event will also be held.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Level Learn to Live Together Camp Thiruvananthapuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp