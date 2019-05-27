Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Antimicrobial resistance study in water bodies in limbo

In addition, places which lack facilities to treat municipal, community and household wastes are also vulnerable to AMR. 

Published: 27th May 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image

By Dileep V Kumar 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At the global level, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) has emerged as a ticking time-bomb. However, due to the lackadaisical attitude of authorities in the state, a first-of-its-kind study to identify the presence of antimicrobial residues in water bodies has found to be left in limbo. 
Last November, a study regarding the same was jointly pitched by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and Department of Environmental Sciences of the University of Kerala. On a pilot basis, the study was proposed to be conducted in the water bodies in Thiruvananthapuram.

"The idea of conducting a study on the presence of antimicrobial residues in water bodies came up during a workshop organised by the Centre for Science and Environment's Food Safety and Toxins Programme last September. But ever since no progress has been made," said an official with the Health Department. 
According to the officer, a coordinated effort is needed to find the rate of antimicrobial residues in water bodies, marine resources, meat products, dairy products and others as its presence in the body will result in the ineffectiveness of standard treatments on the infected person. 

AMR is the ability of a microorganism (bacteria, viruses, and some parasites) to stop an antimicrobial such as antibiotics, antivirals and antimalarials from working against it, said a faculty member of the Department of Environmental Sciences, "The study is yet to begin. The water bodies selected for the study include Karamana River, Killi River, Parvathi Putthanar and Vamanapuram River. Both Peppara and Aruvikkara dams were installed in the Karamana River. These dams meet the drinking water needs of the district. The Vamanapuram River is the main source for drinking water for people from the northern side of the district. Understanding its antimicrobial residue content is crucial," the faculty added.
The member further pointed out as per the decision then, samples from these water bodies were to be collected and tested or AMR bacteria and their AMR genes. The results will then be handed over to the Health Department for taking adequate measures under the Kerala AMR Strategic Action Plan (KARSAP).

At the same time, KSPCB authorities said that though much headway has not been made, it had submitted a proposal before the government to sanction adequate funds for setting up facilities including a lab.Following the emergence of AMR as a global public health concern, the Health Department with the help of various other departments launched the KARSAP in October. As per a study report of the World Health Organization (WHO), human excreta and untreated wastewater were  found to be the major sources for the presence of antimicrobial agents in water bodies. 
In addition, places which lack facilities to treat municipal, community and household wastes are also vulnerable to AMR. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala State Pollution Control Board Antimicrobial Resistance water bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp