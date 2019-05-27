Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram prepares for school reopening

With the new academic year around the corner, T'Puram Express delves into the preparations undertaken by various departments

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With schools reopening the next week, Thiruvananthapuram Express takes a look at the preparations carried out in the district by the authorities concerned, namely the Education, Motor Vehicles and Police departments.

Praveshanolsavam
The District Education Department is set to welcome the new academic year in schools. This year's 'Praveshanolsavam' will be held in Varkala sub-district. District Education officer Vijayakumari K said, "We will ensure quality education in all schools in the district."
The distribution of uniforms and books in the district is expected to be completed by Thursday. "Around 90 per cent work in hi-tech classrooms are over. The cleaning drive and training courses for teachers have been completed," said C Manojkumar, deputy director of education. 

Inspection of Vehicles
Ahead of the reopening, about 50 per cent of school buses and vans have been inspected. "The rest will be inspected before Wednesday," said Thiruvananthapuram RTO B Muralikrishnan.
Apart from the inspection, enforcement will be carried out in the district on a regular basis. "With the increased tampering on vehicles, we have planned to carry regular inspections," said motor vehicle inspector, Brinda Sanil. According to her, drivers tend  to change the new tyres with old ones right after the vehicle inspection. "Regular inspections will help us find fraud activities comprising the illegal changing of tyres, and overloading children in the vehicles," she added. 
As many as 322 vehicles were subjected for inspection and 77 of them were found unfit. "We have asked the school authorities to follow the Motor Vehicle Department norms for school buses. Strict action will be taken against the schools failing to adhere to the rules," said Brinda. "Children should not be cramped in the bus. Only one child is permitted to sit in one passenger seat. Two children can be accommodated in a passenger seat provided the children are below the age of 12.  The list of children travelling on the bus must be maintained and a helper must be available on the bus," she said.
As a note to the school authorities, Brinda said, "The school authorities must ensure the drivers obey rules. The safety guidelines in the school bus regarding first aid kits, good tyres, wipers and braking system must be followed."

Awareness Classes
The District Police in association with the Motor Vehicle Department and the Education Department arranged awareness classes for drivers to avoid accidents. "More police personnel will be deployed on the reopening day and a few more days to avoid accidents and traffic congestion," said Aadhitya R, deputy commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Traffic.
 

