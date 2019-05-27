Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Hi-tech bus shelter : a boon for commuters

 The first hi-tech bus shelter at the Kazhakkoottam junction which was inaugurated last August has become the cynosure of all eyes.

Published: 27th May 2019 06:30 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first hi-tech bus shelter at the Kazhakkoottam junction which was inaugurated last August has become the cynosure of all eyes. The women-friendly shelter is first of its kind in the state.
The facility includes a washroom, breastfeeding room,  sanitary pad dispenser and vending machines. "The lack of washroom facilities in public places is troublesome. But the facility here is a blessing for women commuters,” said Leela Devi, a traveller. 
Bathroom facilities include both western and Indian toilets. "I prefer Indian toilets as they are more hygienic. The added provision of a pad vending machine and a dispenser was much needed" said Shylaja D, a commuter. 

Though the waiting shed is exclusively meant for women, the water facility is utilised by all passengers. "Chilled water available in the facility helps in staying hydrated in the soaring heat. In the absence of this facility we had to buy a bottle priced above S20,” said Sumesh Radhakrishnan, an auto driver.
The bus shelter was constructed after considering suggestions on social media as part of the Smart City project. 
The hi-tech facility in the bus shelter includes an LED display panel, drinking water, mobile charging facility, digital news board and drinking water facility. 
The total budget of the project constructed in an area of 350 square feet was S13 lakh. 

