Retired doctor killed in accident

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr Subhadra Antharjanam, 64, former HoD in the Government Ayurveda College, Thiruvananthapuram, was killed in a road accident at Kodimatha, near Kottayam, in the wee hours of Sunday. Her husband Dr Parameswaran Namboothiri of Vanchiyoor Madom, Kundaman Kadavu, who was driving the car rammed a truck, and suffered injuries. The duo was on their way to their daughter’s house at Ettumanoor.