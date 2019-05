By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Amritha Nidhi Padana Sibiram, organised by Amrita Yuva Dharma Dhara, the youth wing of the Mata Amritanandamayi Math, was held here at the Kaimanam Mata Amritanandamayi Math on Sunday. Manoj of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, led the personality development class.

As many as 150 students were given the study materials, including school bags by Sivamrita Chaitanya at the function.