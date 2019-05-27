Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sudden cancellation of KSRTC trips leaves commuters in lurch

Some 30 years ago, when the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation did not have as many vehicles as of now, its reach into rural areas was low.

Published: 27th May 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of KSRTC bus. (Photo| EPS)

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Some 30 years ago, when the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation did not have as many vehicles as of now, its reach into rural areas was low. At that time, many locals began parallel services. Now, the corporation has introduced more services and the Motor Vehicles Department is cracking the whip on such illegal services. However, commuters in rural areas are still left in the lurch, thanks to the sudden cancellation of KSRTC buses and the long gap between services.

In many rural areas, commuters are having a harrowing time with the inconsistency of KSRTC services. Earlier, they could rely on the numerous parallel services. Now, with the authorities cracking the whip, rural commuters like Usha, a native of Pozhiyoor who works as a teacher in a private school in Neyyattinkara, have no option but to depend on the limited services of KSRTC. 

“When the checking got even stricter in the last few months, the parallel bus service staff went on to boycott the elections. Now, many of these vehicles are being hired for private trips and some of the staff have taken up other jobs. This spells trouble for short-distance commuters in rural areas. It is high time the Transport Department did some introspection. In their run to make a profit, they are forgetting that commuters shouldn’t have to wait for one to two hours for KSRTC buses. The recent actions are affecting the sector as a whole,” said K K Shibu of the Kerala State Bus Transport Workers Federation.  

None of the vehicles engaged in parallel services has a permit to do so. On the other hand, there is a provision which allows six-wheel vehicles to operate as stage carriers in the state. But, the KSRTC has exclusive permits in three regions in the district - Neyyattinkara, Nedumangad and Thiruvananthapuram. 
However, KSRTC workers believe the corporation can iron out the issues.

“We are soon going to have more services and gradually the issues will be sorted out. However, the parallel services are exploiting the KSRTC. With more services, every region will have buses every 15 minutes. There are more than 1,000 parallel services in the district. It is a fact we have repeated often that they cause us a loss of `40 lakh a day. The flaws in the KSRTC services will be sorted out now,” said Pradeep Sreedhar, president, Kerala State Transport Employees Union.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC buses KSRTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp