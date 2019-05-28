Fire safety: Thiruvananthapuram's coaching centres under scanner

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recent fire incident at a coaching centre in Surat, Gujarat, rang an alarm bell in the coaching centres in the capital city. The authorities are now taking strict action against unfit buildings with minimum fire safety. Congested buildings, illegal constructions, buildings with inadequate fire equipment or the lack of emergency exits fall under the purview of this necessary task.

"We have submitted the details of high-rise buildings in the district, which do not follow fire and safety guidelines, to the district collector. The inspection of other buildings is underway," said K Abdul Rasheed, district fire officer. "The district fire office did not have plans to implement an immediate inspection solely for coaching centres. However, it has been included in the ongoing inspection," he said.

"As per the meeting held with the district collector, district fire office and the representatives from police and district panchayat president in January, directions were made to prevent the fire outbreaks in the district," said Abdul.

Regular inspections for fire and safety are made stringent in industries, shops, flats, hospitals and schools. A notice will be given to the building owners regarding violation of fire and safety by the fire station officer. In the absence of actions taken by the owners within 14 days, a notice from the office of district fire officer will be given to the owners. "If the owners fail to rectify the issue within 14 days, the fire officers can send the details of the building and institutions to the Disaster Management Authority who will take actions against the owners within a month," he said.

Culprits will have to undergo a year of imprisonment or will have to pay Rs 10 per square metre as penalty according to Section 51, Disaster Management Act of 2005. The least amount to be paid is Rs 50, 000. The district police plans to provide awareness to coaching centres. "The buildings are constructed without following the safety measures. The centres are sealed with materials including tarpaulin and asbestos. Owners are unaware about the seriousness and prevention of fire accidents. Therefore, we intend to inform coaching centres regarding the need of keeping the centres safe," said Aadhithya R, deputy commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Traffic.

According to Aadhithya, false ceilings, absence of fire exits and fire extinguishers accelerate the fire. "People are unaware on how to react in case of fire accidents. Suffocation plays a primary role in triggering death. Wet clothes can be used to make the room smoke-proof and the wet clothes can be used to cover the faces to prevent suffocation," he said.

The city corporation is also putting in efforts to prevent the fire outbreaks in the city. Citing immediate actions, Mayor V K Prasanth said, "We have informed the engineering department of the city corporation to look into the illegal construction of coaching centres. The city corporation will take immediate actions against illegal construction."

