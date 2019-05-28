Memorial to be set up for ONV Kurup in Thiruvananthapuram: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will install a memorial of the late poet ONV Kurup in the capital city soon, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was inaugurating the ONV Literary Award function organised by ONV Cultural Academy at Tagore Theatre here on Monday. Poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri, was the recipient of the literary award, while young poet Anakha Koloth received a young literary award.

“In addition to the memorial, the proposed ONV Museum will be set up at Thunchan Parambu in the city at the earliest. Though the last budget set aside Rs 5 crore for the museum, there were some hitches in the implementation. However, all the hurdles have been cleared now and we are in the process to start the museum,” Pinarayi said.

He said ONV had grown up witnessing various revolts against misrule and oppression. “ONV had travelled in accordance with the changing world. He later became a universal poet. However, he had never changed his political stance. He was always with the Left and had become a cultural hero of the state,” Pinarayi said. He also congratulated Akkitham, and added that Akkitham had a long association with EMS Namboothirppad.

“Akkitham was always with Left even though he had to face many challenges in the form of modernism,” he said. Novelist and scholar C Radhakrishnan said Akkitham is a soft-spoken poet. He reminisced the days of Akkitham in the Kozhikode All India Radio along with poet Thikkodiyan. Poet K Satchidanandan was vocal about ONV.

He said that ONV had brought light to the darkness of society through his poems. “ His poems are still relevant in the current circumstances. ONV’s poems always treat women as a cultural symbol rather than a sex symbol,” he said. Akkitham also reminisced some moments with ONV during the former’s 80th birthday.

“ONV had wonderfully written a poem about my native place of Valluvanad. Being a person from Valluvanad, I could not write a poem like that. That is the skill of ONV,” he said. Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Prabha Varma, S Sreedevi were present on the occasion.