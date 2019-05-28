Revenue sleuths seize vehicle for dumping construction waste

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Revenue Department has initiated action against those responsible for illegal filling up of wetland at Akkulam. Revenue Divisional Officer K Inbasekar on Monday seized a vehicle which was dumping construction waste at the lake side, and the driver was handed over to police.

The violators were caught red-handed by the team. “On inquiry, we found that the debris is being removed from the premises of the Federal Capital flat behind NISH where construction activities are underway. The contractor has admitted to dumping construction waste in the wetlands,” said Inbasekar. The RDO has directed the village officer to file a report.

“We have recorded the statement of the driver and seized the vehicle. They have the permission from the Geology Department to take the earth but they don’t have the necessary clearance to transport or deposit it,” he said. A detailed report will be submitted to the collector in this regard. The team led by RDO came across the vehicle trying to dump the waste in the wetlands. Earlier, a stop memo was issued at the site against the illegal filling up of the wetlands. The parcel of wetlands which is being co-owned by over eight owners was being filled up at a rampant pace. Express has been reporting on the issue.

“The wetland has multiple owners. Despite the stop memo they have been dumping the waste. We will submit the report to the collector. The vehicle was taken to the Thumba station. They have no licence to fill this land,” said KG Mohan, deputy tahsildar. Earlier, a team led by RDO had confirmed the violation of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act at Akkulam. Following several complaints by the NGO Environmental Protection and Research Council (EPRC), the RDO had issued a stop memo. Minister E Chandrasekharan had sought a report from the Thiruvananthapuram Collector following reports of rampant reclamation activities.

Meanwhile, the Thumba Police said the driver has been released. “The vehicle and the driver were handed over to us, but we haven’t been asked to register any case. A direction has been given to keep the vehicle in safe custody. We have released the driver on his undertaking that he will present himself before the police for further inquiries. We cannot register a case against him unless we are given an order,” police said.