Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: CACEE officer kicks up row, seeks service extension

The director of the Centre for Adult Continuing Education and Extension (CACEE) has kicked up a row by seeking a one-year extension in her post.

Published: 28th May 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The director of the Centre for Adult Continuing Education and Extension (CACEE) has kicked up a row by seeking a one-year extension in her post. AR Supriya, who will retire on May 31, made the request to complete her tasks that are pending. As per UGC regulations, the retirement age of all staff is 60.

In her request, Supriya stated she had strived hard to give visibility to the CACEE and diversify its activities. The officer also claimed she was instrumental in increasing the institution’s revenue by initiating new courses, units and projects. Some projects are on the anvil and may require some more time to be implemented, the letter said.

CACEE, functioning under the Kerala University, is a planning scheme established by the Union Government under its 20-point programme for eradication of illiteracy. Neither there is any sanctioned post created at the centre nor pensionary benefits are paid to CACEE project officers. Supriya was allowed to continue as director until the age of 60 on the basis of a High Court judgment. And Supriya’s decision to seek extension has irked the varsity syndicate, the members of which said her move is illegal and the varsity would legally face it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CACEE Centre for Adult Continuing Education and Extension

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp