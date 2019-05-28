Thiruvananthapuram: CACEE officer kicks up row, seeks service extension

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The director of the Centre for Adult Continuing Education and Extension (CACEE) has kicked up a row by seeking a one-year extension in her post. AR Supriya, who will retire on May 31, made the request to complete her tasks that are pending. As per UGC regulations, the retirement age of all staff is 60.

In her request, Supriya stated she had strived hard to give visibility to the CACEE and diversify its activities. The officer also claimed she was instrumental in increasing the institution’s revenue by initiating new courses, units and projects. Some projects are on the anvil and may require some more time to be implemented, the letter said.

CACEE, functioning under the Kerala University, is a planning scheme established by the Union Government under its 20-point programme for eradication of illiteracy. Neither there is any sanctioned post created at the centre nor pensionary benefits are paid to CACEE project officers. Supriya was allowed to continue as director until the age of 60 on the basis of a High Court judgment. And Supriya’s decision to seek extension has irked the varsity syndicate, the members of which said her move is illegal and the varsity would legally face it.