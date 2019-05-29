A trauma called self-introduction

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Schools have been following the tradition of asking students to introduce themselves in front of the class for ages. The students are supposed to say their name, father's name, his job, mother's name and a lot more, for this.

In a Facebook post, Sreelakshmi Arackal, a social activist, explained the mental stress she faced at the prospect of giving self-introduction on her first day of school. "After getting to know her husband was cheating her, my mom took the decision to leave him when I was 10 to 20 days old. He is someone whom I hate to a greater extent. When teachers ask me to introduce myself, my heart beats fast," she wrote.



In a school, students from different financial, social and cultural backgrounds enrol. Some might have gone through traumatic experiences related to their family at a young age. Some may feel ashamed of their origins. When they all fall into the same category 'students', they prefer not to reveal personal details. However, experts feel the self-introduction is necessary to develop a child's social skills, no matter how painful the process is.

According to Mental Health state nodal officer Dr Kiran P S, the fear of revealing personal details must be addressed by the parents themselves. "The teacher gets to know the child after introduction. The child should understand that having a single parent is not a sin. Avoiding such questions may be good in a short-term perspective but it does not help the children in the long run," said Kiran.

Substantiating on this, student councillor Deepa Tom said, "Even if we stop asking the personal details to children, they will have to face the situation at a later period. Instead of escaping reality, children will learn to accept facts through self-introduction."

Vipin V Roldant, a Kochi-based psychologist, said the cases of a single parent have increased. Thus, an effective intervention method can be implemented in the school. The teachers can talk to children with an empathetic approach. "Self-introduction cannot be avoided as it helps a child learn about their classmates with whom he or she has to share classes. Instead of avoiding the situation, children must be educated to handle such questions," he said.

However, Dr Arun B Nair, assistant professor in psychiatry at District Medical College, feels it will be better to get personal details from children in person, rather than asking them in front of a crowd. "Some might not feel comfortable to reveal the personal details in front of a crowd. The reason for the phobia to give self-introduction is due to the values decided by society to each profession. The teachers themselves say if you do not study you will end up as a coolie. Thus, a child grows up hearing this will feel a coolie, farmer or a driver is a degrading job," said Arun.