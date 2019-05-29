Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Education is fundamental right of every child" Governor P Sathasivam

He also said that children should also be aware of their duties as citizens.

Published: 29th May 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Governor P Sathasivam curiously looks at the participants during the inaugural session of 37th ‘Learn to LIve Together’ camp for children organised in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday | B P deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Education is a fundamental right of every child, Governor P Sathasivam has said. He was inaugurating the 37th National Level ‘learn to live together’ camp organised by Indian Council for Child Welfare.  

“The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 obligates the State to provide education to children in the age group of 6-14 years. In Kerala, we have strengthened the foundations of education by upgrading thousands of our classrooms as smart classrooms. We also have the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 which has set the age for marriage of boys at 21 years and that of girls at 18 years. In addition, we have laws against child labour and strict provisions to protect children from sexual assault and harassment”, Sathasivam said.

He also said that children should also be aware of their duties as citizens. “We live in an age which is affected by two major issues: one is the unhealthy competition for scoring high marks, which makes children insensitive to the pulse of society, and the second is the addiction to electronic devices which affect children in many ways. I have a feeling that these issues are hampering the process of social interactions among our children,” Sathasivam added.

“Social gatherings like this camp are an answer to the rising levels of insensitivity among children. It is in such gatherings that they come face to face with the life of children in other parts of our country. These interactions also foster better understanding about people of other regions,” Sathasivam said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Governor P Sathasivam education

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp