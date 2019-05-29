Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Helping ém to sew dreams

Twenty-four year-old Hanna Fathima,  brainchild of the project,  shares how she came across the idea of starting the clothing brand.

Published: 29th May 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The struggles of Karimadom colony residents are never-ending. Poor living conditions and a haven for anti-social elements, the place reeked of social stigma. However, city-based Urvi foundation with their initiative 'Sewing Hope' is empowering women of the colony. Karimadom now has their own clothing brand 'Karimadom' and their products are marketed worldwide.

Twenty-four-year-old Hanna Fathima, the brainchild of the project,  shares how she came across the idea of starting the clothing brand. Two years ago while studying MSW in the University College Karyavattom, Hanna chanced upon researching the condition of women in slums for her college project. During her research, she visited the Karimadom colony in the city. She came across the stigma attached to the place wherein children refused to identify themselves with Karimadom and women hardly stepped out of the slum for a living. This was a turning point for an MSW student.

Hanna considered starting a training centre for stitching where they trained 20 women who were further groomed in designing, as per their efficiency. This is how Hanna and her team developed  'Karimadom' which strives for the empowerment of the women in the colony. Eight months into the project, the clothing brand has already brought a significant change in the lives of many women.

Ideated, manufactured and managed by women who are socially enthusiastic about contributing to the society, the clothing label offers the best apparel trends which include casual wear, high street fashion and festive wear in contemporary designs. Pure cotton, rayon and denim materials are sewn into beautiful outfits. The founder of the clothing label shares that there is a concept behind branding the product 'Karimadom'. Through the initiative, they wanted to serve two purposes. One was to change the stigma attached to the slum. The other purpose being women empowerment by providing them with skills. The profit from the sale of the products will be used for educating slum children from across the state.

Urvi foundation has been active in the environment and community development. “The event sale is almost complete and we are getting a good response. About 20 women were trained in the first batch,” said Hasan Naseef, chairman of Urvi foundation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karimadom colony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp