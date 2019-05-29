Helping ém to sew dreams

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The struggles of Karimadom colony residents are never-ending. Poor living conditions and a haven for anti-social elements, the place reeked of social stigma. However, city-based Urvi foundation with their initiative 'Sewing Hope' is empowering women of the colony. Karimadom now has their own clothing brand 'Karimadom' and their products are marketed worldwide.

Twenty-four-year-old Hanna Fathima, the brainchild of the project, shares how she came across the idea of starting the clothing brand. Two years ago while studying MSW in the University College Karyavattom, Hanna chanced upon researching the condition of women in slums for her college project. During her research, she visited the Karimadom colony in the city. She came across the stigma attached to the place wherein children refused to identify themselves with Karimadom and women hardly stepped out of the slum for a living. This was a turning point for an MSW student.

Hanna considered starting a training centre for stitching where they trained 20 women who were further groomed in designing, as per their efficiency. This is how Hanna and her team developed 'Karimadom' which strives for the empowerment of the women in the colony. Eight months into the project, the clothing brand has already brought a significant change in the lives of many women.

Ideated, manufactured and managed by women who are socially enthusiastic about contributing to the society, the clothing label offers the best apparel trends which include casual wear, high street fashion and festive wear in contemporary designs. Pure cotton, rayon and denim materials are sewn into beautiful outfits. The founder of the clothing label shares that there is a concept behind branding the product 'Karimadom'. Through the initiative, they wanted to serve two purposes. One was to change the stigma attached to the slum. The other purpose being women empowerment by providing them with skills. The profit from the sale of the products will be used for educating slum children from across the state.

Urvi foundation has been active in the environment and community development. “The event sale is almost complete and we are getting a good response. About 20 women were trained in the first batch,” said Hasan Naseef, chairman of Urvi foundation.