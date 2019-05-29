Kerala to make marked difference in its dengue policy

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bolstering its fight against dengue fever, the state Health Department is pondering over the idea of collaborating with Singapore University of Technology and Design to chalk out an artificial intelligence system that could predict dengue outbreaks up to three months in advance.

The department, which is planning to chalk out a state-level dengue management protocol, is also exploring the practicality of switching to a multi-pronged strategy in dengue control. It was during the third workshop of the ‘Government of Kerala-WHO Dengue Study 2017-19’ that the department listed out its future plans for fighting dengue.

“A marked variation in its surveillance and vector-control activities will come as part of the proposed zero dengue death initiative,” said Dr Aravind R of the Infectious Diseases Department, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

“Through the ZDD programme, th e aim is not to bring down dengue-related deaths to zero. It’s impossible. The objective is to reduce the case fatality rate in a phased manner. In this initiative, the introduction of artificial intelligence system will be of great help. Many countries had moved to the same,” he said.

Delivering a talk on ZDD Initiative and Updates in Clinical Management, Aravind said the faculty member of the Singapore University B T Balamurali had expressed his willingness to collaborate with the Health Department for devising the artificial intelligence system.

At the same time, it has also been informed in the workshop that the ZDD is being piloted at the SAT Hospital, Medical College Hospital and General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Meanwhile, Dr Anish T S of the Community Medicine Department, Thiruvananthapuram MC, said it was high time the health workers looked beyond the larval indices and focused on adult mosquitoes. He also added initiatives like mosquito trap, mosquito repellent curtains and others should have to be introduced in households and hospitals for effective mosquito control.

The dengue seroprevalence study, a first-of-its-kind in the country itself, is aimed at chalking out policy decisions to address the outbreak of dengue in the future and for finding reasons behind the outbreak in 2017. Though the final report is due in October, the study also increases the prospects of the state in establishing a World Health Organization Collaborative Centre in dengue. If established it could become the first-of-its-kind in the South-East Asian region itself.

The workshop which is expected to be the last in its series was organised by the Directorate of Health Services, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, State Public Health Lab and others.