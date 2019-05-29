Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Kshanaprabhachanchalam’ adjudged best tele-serial in state

The winners have been selected by a three-member jury led by Shajiyem, P Balan and SD Prins.

Published: 29th May 2019 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘KshanaprabhAchanchalam’ has bagged the award for best tele-serial in fiction category aired in Amrita TV while ‘Ockhi - Kadal Katteduthappol’ won the prize for the best documentary programme of 2018 in the non-fiction category aired in Victer’s Channel at the Kerala State Television awards 2018 announced here on Tuesday.  

The winner of the fiction category will get `25,000 cash prize, a citation and a plaque while the winner
of non-fiction category will get `15,000 cash prize, citation and plaque. In the writing category, K Kunjhikrishnan has won `10,000 cash prize, a citation and plaque for authoring ‘ Pralayakalathe Malayalam Television’.

Announcing the awards, Cultural Affairs Minister AK Balan said the newcomers won a majority of awards this time and most of the winners have chosen Ockhi and flood as a theme in the non-fiction category.  

The winners have been selected by a three-member jury led by Shajiyem, P Balan and SD Prins.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KshanaprabhAchanchalam tele-serial

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp