‘Kshanaprabhachanchalam’ adjudged best tele-serial in state

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘KshanaprabhAchanchalam’ has bagged the award for best tele-serial in fiction category aired in Amrita TV while ‘Ockhi - Kadal Katteduthappol’ won the prize for the best documentary programme of 2018 in the non-fiction category aired in Victer’s Channel at the Kerala State Television awards 2018 announced here on Tuesday.

The winner of the fiction category will get `25,000 cash prize, a citation and a plaque while the winner

of non-fiction category will get `15,000 cash prize, citation and plaque. In the writing category, K Kunjhikrishnan has won `10,000 cash prize, a citation and plaque for authoring ‘ Pralayakalathe Malayalam Television’.

Announcing the awards, Cultural Affairs Minister AK Balan said the newcomers won a majority of awards this time and most of the winners have chosen Ockhi and flood as a theme in the non-fiction category.

The winners have been selected by a three-member jury led by Shajiyem, P Balan and SD Prins.