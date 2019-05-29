Local Self-Govt Dept pitches for joint programme with engg colleges

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a slew of infrastructure projects on the cards for rebuilding the state which was devastated in the floods in August last year, the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) is gearing up for a collaborative programme with engineering colleges and technical institutions. The collaboration in the form of an internship, project work, consultancy, startups and others will be carried out with the assistance of the Higher Education Department. According to the LSGD, the tie-up with institutions will not only improve the quality of projects, but will also result in the evolving of creative and innovative ideas.

“Collaboration with engineering institutions is not limited to rebuild projects. The local bodies could avail the service of faculty members and students in executing the technical projects envisioned by it in their annual plans,” said an officer of the LSGD.

According to the officer, the said initiative will benefit 1,200 local bodies in the state as it is estimated that technical projects constitute 64 per cent of the annual plan prepared by local bodies.

“Literally, the idea of collaboration is a win-win situation for local bodies as well as engineering institutions. While local bodies could use the young minds and their creative ideas for executing the projects, the institutions could offer a hands-on training experience to their students as they associate with the said projects,” said the officer.

As per the concept note prepared by the LSGD, the students who get associated with the projects will not only get mentorship opportunity but also the experience to work in live projects on a real-time basis. The department at present has 4,508 engineers with 218 engineers holding an MTech degree and 28 are environmental engineers.

It is learnt the success model created by the Kerala Institute of Local Governance in executing projects in collaborative mode inspired the LSGD to come out with a similar initiative.

Exchange of ideas

There were successful models in the form of collaboration with institutes like IIT Bombay, Kerala Agricultural University and others. Through this, exchange of ideas will take place. Also, interactions with senior experts in the LSGD will give new insights into the fields for young minds. They could look beyond the syllabus,” said a KILA officer.