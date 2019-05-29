Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

No safety gear? Stop work

Construction sites which allegedly function without proper safety measures in the city have been issued a stop memo

Published: 29th May 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Labourers working at a construction site in Vellayambalam without wearing safety equipment including safety jackets or belts  Vincent Pulickal

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On one hand, the capital city is witnessing a construction boom. On the other, the safety of the construction workers paint a grim picture. As many as seven construction sites in the city - at Kazhakoottam, Sasthamangalam, Vellayambalam and Poojappura - were served with a stop memo, while warnings were issued to five other construction sites in the last five months, from January to May.   

During inspections, the district labour officer found labourers have been working in dangerous circumstances without any safety gear on high-rise construction sites. "We carry out regular inspections which to an extent, helped in spreading awareness about the need to follow construction site safety. Common dangers observed include falling from heights, getting injured when a building collapses or electrocution. Every labourer should wear safety belts, caps, gloves and shoes while working on-site. Scaffolding is a must while working in a site with more than three floors," said Rajeev V S, district labour officer. A meagre fine of Rs 2,000 has been a reason why a few continue ignoring safety measures, he said adding that fine amount has to be increased.

Labourers shared their experiences on how their safety has been comprised. "My native place is Bankura in West Bengal and I shifted to Thiruvananthapuram in 2012 with my family. Ever since I started working in construction sites, I have felt the attitude towards migrant labourers are biased. There were no side walls or belts provided earlier. However things have changed in the recent years and now we have metal caps and shoes," said Abhik Dey, labourer. Abhijeet, construction site worker at Vellayambalam mentioned  he was forced to work in darkness without any safety equipment during power shortage.

On the contrary, contractors pointed out that labourers themselves aren't keen on safety equipment as they deem it unnecessary."It is mandatory to follow safety measures advised by the government. Unlike previous years, the number of accidents occurring in construction sites have been reduced as contractors take an extra effort to ensure safety. It is difficult to visit the site more than twice a day to ensure labourers wear safety jackets and other equipment as each site will have only one or two supervisors to take care of more than 50 labourers," said Nidhin S, contractor.

He also added awareness should be given to the labourers about the importance of using the safety equipment provided. Harsher punishments and strict implementation of safety norms is necessary according to labour officers.

Dangers observed

Seven construction sites in the city - Kazhakoottam,
Sasthamangalam, Vellayambalam and Poojappura were served stop memo
Warnings were issued to five other construction sites in the last five months, from January to May
Common dangers observed include falling from heights, getting injured when a
building collapses or electrocution
Common issues found- not wearing safety belts while climbing buildings above three floors and lack of scaffolding

Mandatory Protection

Protection gloves
Shoes
Metal helmet
Hearing Protection
Sidewalls (fall protection)
Safety jackets
Full face shields (if cutting and chipping is included)

