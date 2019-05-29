Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Two cops suspended for assault

The incident took place two days ago at Studio Junction when the police tried to overpower an accused of a case who escaped from the police station.

Published: 29th May 2019 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two civil police officers have been suspended by the City police commissioner for allegedly assaulting a youth on a public road at Thiruvallam.

The suspended officers are CPO Simon and CPO Gopinath of Thiruvallam police station. Commissioner Kori Sanjay Kumar Gurudin took action after the video footage of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident took place two days ago at Studio Junction when the police tried to overpower an accused of a case who escaped from the police station.

When the police took the accused into custody, local people shot the scene on his mobile phone. Later, the video clip went viral and the commissioner took departmental action against the officers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram police Assault

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp