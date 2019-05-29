Thiruvananthapuram: Two cops suspended for assault

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two civil police officers have been suspended by the City police commissioner for allegedly assaulting a youth on a public road at Thiruvallam.

The suspended officers are CPO Simon and CPO Gopinath of Thiruvallam police station. Commissioner Kori Sanjay Kumar Gurudin took action after the video footage of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident took place two days ago at Studio Junction when the police tried to overpower an accused of a case who escaped from the police station.

When the police took the accused into custody, local people shot the scene on his mobile phone. Later, the video clip went viral and the commissioner took departmental action against the officers.