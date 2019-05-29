Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Undercurrent in CPM votes helped my victory: K Muraleedharan

Muraleedharan said in Kunnumal panchayat in Kuttiadi Assembly constituency, he was leading in the vote share.

Published: 29th May 2019 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader K Muraleedharan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and winning candidate from Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency K Muraleedharan has said there was an undercurrent in CPM votes and that also helped him win from the Left bastion.

Muraleedharan said in Kunnumal panchayat in Kuttiadi Assembly constituency, he was leading in the vote share. This is the home panchayat of CPM Kozhikode district secretary K Mohanan and his wife and former CPM MLA K K Lathika.

The senior Congress leader said in several parts of the state, CPM cadres voted for the Congress and said even in many booths in his constituency where the Congress and the UDF were not able to even allocate booth agents, he was ahead of the Left candidate. He also said even in P Jayarajan’s hometown, he got a lead of 200 votes.

He also said for the first time, there was a consolidation of minority and majority votes for different reasons. He said the minority consolidation took place for voting against Narendra Modi and for supporting the candidature of Rahul Gandhi who contested from Wayanad seat.

Muraleedharan said the majority community voted for the UDF candidates for the support it had extended to the believers in the Sabarimala issue. The senior Congress leader said in Kuthuparamba Assembly segment, which is a CPM bastion, he led by more than 4,000 votes.

He said as the Congress MPs from the state are the largest bloc in parliament, they will have to spend more time in Delhi during the sessions. Muraleedharan said Kummanam who had lost to him during the 2016 Assembly elections had filed an election case in the High Court of Kerala to which he had obtained a stay from the Supreme Court for the Vattiyoorkavu constituency.

He said the election will take place in the constituency only if the BJP leader withdraws the case. He challenged the BJP to withdraw the case and to fight the elections.

The former KPCC president said he was willing to step down from the publicity council of the KPCC as he has got elected as a Member of Parliament. Muraleedharan said there will be a total revamp in the party as two working presidents of the party and two DCC presidents are elected as Members of Parliament.

