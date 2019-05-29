Unfit to operate: The bus stops here

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A week after the Motor Vehicles Department identified 77 school buses unfit to operate, the MVD will begin the second round of inspection on Wednesday. If found unfit again, action will be taken against the vehicles which includes the cancellation of permit and fitness certificate. Most vehicles lacked facilities such as the Global Positioning System (GPS), spare tyres, parking brakes, lights, wiper and first aid kits.“We have asked the drivers to rectify the issues and come back for the inspection before the school reopens,” said Brinda Sanil, motor vehicle inspector.

“Actions that will be taken against the school buses include the cancellation of the permit and fitness certificates. The vehicle will be confiscated if the issue continues to prevail," she said. Monsoon-related inspection for worn-out tyres and wipers will be given more priority. “We cannot afford to be lenient when it comes to accidents during the monsoon season due to worn-out tyres or wipers,” Brinda said.

Installing GPS will also be given high priority. Strict actions will be taken against the buses that tamper with the speed governor, GPS and panic buttons. Citing their necessity, Brinda said, “Possible incidents of crime against children while travelling in school buses can be eliminated with GPS tracking. Panic buttons will help children to report accidents, emergency or abuse against them. The GPS facility eases the process of tracking.”

Surprise inspections will be conducted in buses to check for over-packed school buses. Norms cite one child per passenger seat. But if the child is below the age of 12, two children can be accommodated in one passenger seat. More children are taken in private vehicles compared to buses.“We prefer sending our children in autorickshaws as it is economical compared to buses,” said Arun Prabhakar, a parent from Jagathy.

Private vehicles tend to crowd children in the vehicle in order to accommodate more, thus resulting in suffocation and uneasiness for the kids. However, action against such vehicles will be taken. Inspections of private vehicles including auto, van and jeeps will be carried out only after the school reopens.

“Private vehicles will be inspected right after we finish the inspection of school buses,” said RTO B Muralikrishnan.