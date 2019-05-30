A cup of hope to dispel stigma

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sherin Noordheen has started this monsoon season with an intense resolve to create awareness on mental health and dispel the stigma associated with it. She has floated the second edition of 'Monsoon Cafe', a dedicated platform to deliberate, discuss and share issues associated with mental health. "You can come and drink a cup of hope," says Sherin. Launched last year, the Monsoon Cafe is a venue to talk openly about mental health. To make the conversations interesting, a cafe will also work on the sidelines. The focus is to cut down the stigma associated with mental health.

The Monsoon Cafe is being organised jointly by 'Let’s Live’, a non-profit launched by Sherin and Kanthari. The cafe was launched first during the last monsoon season. The sessions last year delved on generating awareness about mental health and suicide prevention in the community. "The session focussed on the residents in Vellayani. We had focus groups and the sessions were tailored according to the needs of the community," she says.

This year's Monsoon Cafe started on May 25 wherein the focus was on imparting knowledge about schizophrenia. The next two sessions will be on building better interpersonal relationships and creating a general awareness of mental healthwhich will be held on June 1 and June 9. “The session on June 1 is for the inmates of Nirbhaya home. Since the slot has been filled, we may not be able to take anyone for the session. But they can drop in at the cafe. The session on June 9 is an open one wherein the discussions will be centred around mental health,” says Sherin. The cafe is being run by the participants of Kanthari. “The participants who have a background similar to the theme of the sessions run the cafe. They also bring their thoughts to the table," she says.

The Monsoon Cafe is being run at the Kanthari campus. "Dishes are named based on the various mental health conditions. This is to generate awareness about mental health issues through coffee and food," she says. Open discussions and sharing experiences will be held. “The plan is to hold this session annually here in Kanthari. Apart from being a platform for addressing the mental health issues in the community, the cafe also offers a venue for the new participants of Kanthari to ideate, participate and understand the working of a social enterprise at close quarters,” says Sherin.

New sessions

