BJP backs state president PS Sreedharan Pillai

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state office secretary Girish Kumar has stated that in the party core committee meeting held at Alappuzha on May 28 no criticisms were levelled against party state president PS Sreedharan Pillai.

The release said the president’s statement was that the state government’s attitude on Sabarimala is a golden opportunity for serving the people and protecting the rights of the believers.

It also stated the party and president have the same opinion on the issue. BJP state office also stated that the reports which appeared in a section of media are due to the vexation of certain media houses miffed over the increase in vote share of the party.