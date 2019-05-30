Focus more on healthy mind

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thirty per cent of girl students in the city colleges suffer from depression, according to a recent survey. The survey, as part of the 'Revive' campaign by NGO Kanal, has also revealed shocking rates of psychological issues including sleeping disorders, anxiety, risk-taking behaviour, substance intake, self-harm tendencies and suicide attempts.

It was identified that 11.8 per cent of the students suffer from anxiety disorders and are addicted to drugs and alcohol. Around 53 per cent use mobile phones on an average of more than five hours a day as a respite from loneliness and are also observed to have high-stress levels.

While 70.8 per cent find their living surroundings and public spaces vulnerable and are constantly worried about their safety, 31.8 per cent have attempted suicide. Seeking new friends on social media platforms, 39.6 per cent find solace in such companionship among which 15 per cent lead to sexual relationships.

The data was revealed shows how depression has often been confused with sadness or mood swings and left untreated. Susmitha K V P of Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Technology for Women, Poojappura shared her experience regarding her friends going through depression and anxiety issues. "There are students studying engineering because of parental pressure.

A friend of mine is prone to panic attacks when examinations approach. I had requested the authority to provide a space to talk about our mental pressures as it is inevitable for survival," she said. Athira also expressed the importance of having a counselling session often in the college which she believes would reduce mental pressure.

Among 2,500 students who were part of the survey, no student was able to distinguish between depression and sadness which was indeed shocking, according to Anson P D Alexander, social worker, Kanal.

"Lack of awareness regarding mental health is a serious issue students face in colleges. We focus more on women as they tend fail to communicate their mental health-related issues with their peers or seek medical help.his was where we decided to provide them with a platform to share their mental queries and a place to get help. Therefore we started counselling sessions in colleges," he said.

Anson also added while interacting with the students it was identified that students who study professional courses suffer from extreme pressure and anxiety than students of art colleges as they are forced to work under tight schedules and meet continuous deadlines. In the second phase,

Kanal plans to extend the activities by starting mental health clubs in colleges to help them enhance their mental wellbeing.