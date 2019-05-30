Govt schools in Thiruvananthapuram to provide sanitary napkins

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With barely a week left for schools to reopen, the Kerala State Women's Development Corporation (KSWDC) is trying to ensure 'menstrual hygiene' among girls and will be providing sanitary napkins in all government schools across the district. This scheme comes under the 'She Pad' initiative of the state government which intends to provide sanitary napkins to girl students in all government schools. The government has announced D5 crore for the project.

Unlike previous years, KSWDC has decided to implement the scheme in almost all government schools across the city this time. Earlier the state government had issued an order where a part of the funds for the sanitary pads will be from the Local Self Government Institutions (LSGIs) and KSWDC. Based on this, a pilot project was launched in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. The scheme was implemented in almost 1,500 schools across the state.

"Subsidised high-quality sanitary napkins were distributed in all government schools across the state. We plan to implement the project in maximum number of government schools in Thiruvananthapuram this year,” said a KSWDC official.

Menstrual hygiene is one of the major issues faced by adolescent girls and women due to negativity associated with religious taboos and the lack of awareness. This time, the department plans planning to have separate cupboards for sanitary pads. To dispose them in a scientific manner, incinerators will also be installed in all the government higher secondary schools.The city corporation has also set aside D4 lakh for the scheme. The KSWDC official said awareness classes are given in all panchayats to resolve related problems.