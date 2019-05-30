Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KFC activities post-flood is worth emulating: Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarai Vijayan on Wednesday said the work of the Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) post-flood is worth emulating.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarai Vijayan on Wednesday said the work of the Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) post-flood is worth emulating. He was speaking at the KFC Annual Conclave held at Mascot Hotel. The post-flood initiative manifested the humane side of KFC, he said. The move had also made an impact as other groups also reduced their interest rates.

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said the small scale industry sector, which holds the future of Kerala, has seen phenomenal growth.

“KFC had given a loan to the tune of J724 crores earlier. This year, it was raised to J1,645 crore. In the coming year, KFC is aiming to raise it to J2,500 crore. With this, we are expecting a big change in the industrial sector in the state.

Kerala should be able to move from the old development model. There is also a need for more investment in infrastructure,” he said. Additional chief secretary Manoj Joshy, KFC CMD Sanjeev Kaushik among others attended.

