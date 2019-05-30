Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Major irregularities in land register at Attipra Village Office

Major irregularities were detected in the Basic Tax Register pertaining to land records at the Attipra Village Office in the city.

Published: 30th May 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By  Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Major irregularities were detected in the Basic Tax Register pertaining to land records at the Attipra Village Office in the city. Considering the gravity of the issue, sub-collector K Inbasekar K has recommended an inquiry by the Revenue Vigilance into the alleged irregularities.

In his report before the District Collector on Wednesday, the sub-collector has also recommended that action should be initiated under the Kerala Paddy and Wetland Act at Akkulam, where the widespread filling of wetlands was identified. 

In his report, the sub-collector sought initiation of proceedings under Section 13 of the Act against those responsible for the filling of the Akkulam wetlands. The report submitted on Wednesday pointed out that rampant filling of wetlands was being carried out in the lakesides at several locations and that a series of manipulations were observed in the land records at the Attipra village office. 

In a letter to the Thumba Station House Officer, the sub-collector has asked to register a case against the perpetrators responsible for the filling of the land adjacent to the Akkulam lakesides. Rampant filling of these land portions have been observed in various locations, the sub-collector has said in the report. He also noted that several wetlands adjoining the Akkulam lakesides have been freshly filled and on inspecting, irregularities were found in the lands records being maintained at the Attipra village office. 

“After checking the Basic Tax Register, it has been noted that these lands fall in the Purayidam (dry land) category. However, the land is being marked as paddy land in the settlement register. The correct nature of the land was found to be ‘Nilam’ in the settlement register which has been corrected to Purayidam (dry land) in the Basic Tax Register. Major manipulations have been observed and since this is a matter of urgent nature, immediate intervention in the form of department level inquiry by the revenue vigilance is sought,” the sub-collector noted in the report he filed to the Collector. 

After rampant filling of the Akkulam lakesides with debris and sanitary landfill, it was the Express which brought the issue to the light through a series of reports from April 13, 2019. Following this, the district administration issued a stop memo to landfilling activities here.  Following reports of rampant reclamation, revenue minister E Chandrasekharan had also sought a report from the Thiruvananthapuram Collector. 

On Monday, the RDO had seized a vehicle which was dumping debris at the lakeside. 
The violators were caught red-handed by the team which had arrived at the location for inspection. On inquiry, it was found that debris is being removed from the premises of the Federal Capital flat behind NISH where construction activities are progressing. Following this, the vehicle and the driver were handed over to the police.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Attipra Village Office

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp