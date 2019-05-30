Major irregularities in land register at Attipra Village Office

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Major irregularities were detected in the Basic Tax Register pertaining to land records at the Attipra Village Office in the city. Considering the gravity of the issue, sub-collector K Inbasekar K has recommended an inquiry by the Revenue Vigilance into the alleged irregularities.

In his report before the District Collector on Wednesday, the sub-collector has also recommended that action should be initiated under the Kerala Paddy and Wetland Act at Akkulam, where the widespread filling of wetlands was identified.

In his report, the sub-collector sought initiation of proceedings under Section 13 of the Act against those responsible for the filling of the Akkulam wetlands. The report submitted on Wednesday pointed out that rampant filling of wetlands was being carried out in the lakesides at several locations and that a series of manipulations were observed in the land records at the Attipra village office.

In a letter to the Thumba Station House Officer, the sub-collector has asked to register a case against the perpetrators responsible for the filling of the land adjacent to the Akkulam lakesides. Rampant filling of these land portions have been observed in various locations, the sub-collector has said in the report. He also noted that several wetlands adjoining the Akkulam lakesides have been freshly filled and on inspecting, irregularities were found in the lands records being maintained at the Attipra village office.

“After checking the Basic Tax Register, it has been noted that these lands fall in the Purayidam (dry land) category. However, the land is being marked as paddy land in the settlement register. The correct nature of the land was found to be ‘Nilam’ in the settlement register which has been corrected to Purayidam (dry land) in the Basic Tax Register. Major manipulations have been observed and since this is a matter of urgent nature, immediate intervention in the form of department level inquiry by the revenue vigilance is sought,” the sub-collector noted in the report he filed to the Collector.

After rampant filling of the Akkulam lakesides with debris and sanitary landfill, it was the Express which brought the issue to the light through a series of reports from April 13, 2019. Following this, the district administration issued a stop memo to landfilling activities here. Following reports of rampant reclamation, revenue minister E Chandrasekharan had also sought a report from the Thiruvananthapuram Collector.

On Monday, the RDO had seized a vehicle which was dumping debris at the lakeside.

The violators were caught red-handed by the team which had arrived at the location for inspection. On inquiry, it was found that debris is being removed from the premises of the Federal Capital flat behind NISH where construction activities are progressing. Following this, the vehicle and the driver were handed over to the police.