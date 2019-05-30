‘Mental health issues must be tackled in time’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Psychologists in the capital city feel more than 85 per cent of women above 18 suffer from depression and are unwilling to address the issue. They also revealed 90 per cent of psychological issues are an outcome of negligence from parents in early childhood. Such victims tend to seek attention and are prone to prolonged depression and anxiety issues. Experts also opined if left untreated, psychological issues can lead to personality disorders in the long run.

"Depression is a confusing word among teens as they are unaware about the seriousness of the condition. It has been observed most people relate depression with sadness and detachment from peers but in reality, the outcome of depression could be different for different people," said Prakash Chandra, psychologist. He also said when in depression some people tend to dress up, develop increased materialistic obsessions thereby seeking attention. They release their stress by indulging in creating new friendships especially on social media platforms. More than 80 per cent of virtual relationships lead to sexual encounters according to experts.

Psychologists point out depression should be considered as an illness which can be treated through medication and counselling. Depression is classified into two, situational and clinical - recognising the two is the initial step towards obtaining a peaceful mind according to experts. Around 70 per cent of teenagers are said to have situational depression which is mostly a depressed mindset which can resolved in time. Counselling sessions can help ease the recovery process. In contrast, clinical depression can lead to a major depressive disorder which also alters one's bodily functions including appearance. The right kind of awareness must be generated, say experts.

"Endless number of counsellors are available in every nook and corner, they might not be experts. These days teenagers are often stressed out when it comes to making decisions. There are numerous choices and opportunities and they are confused. Stress can lead to insomnia and eating disorders, therefore, educational institutions should mandatorily appoint counsellors for their students' mental wellbeing," said M Jisha, counsellor.

A major issue addressed by teenage girls was the lack of confidentiality or secrecy of personal issues they share with their college authorities. "A girl who had come for counselling shared how her teacher had made her a laughing stock in school after she shared her issues with depression. The young girl felt insulted and she refused to go to school again," said an expert in the city. A call for the right kind of counselling through proper channels is a necessity. Psychologists also suggest colleges to arrange counsellors.