Middleman in gold smuggling case arrested

Published: 30th May 2019 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a breakthrough in the gold smuggling case at Thiruvananthapuram airport, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a middleman, identified as Prakash Thampi. He is a native of Edappazhinji in Thiruvananthapuram. 

According to DRI officers, Prakash has brought 22 kilograms of gold from foreign countries for Hakeem who is the key accused of the case. 

Sources in the DRI said Prakash is being interrogated and more information could be disseminated from him. His whereabouts was received from Hakeem who was a jewellery shop employee. On Friday, the DRI had also arrested a Customs superintendent for aiding the smuggling of gold through the airport. B Radhakrishnan, a senior officer, was arrested after the DRI found that he, in connivance with the smugglers, had allowed gold carriers to exit the airport safely.

The DRI sources said Radhakrishnan was heading the desk that manned the handbag X-ray scanning machine. The smuggling rackets inform the officer beforehand about the carriers. When the carriers line up for X-ray scanning of handbags, the officer turns a blind eye and let them go.  On May 13, Serena, a native of Thiruvananthapuram was arrested for smuggling 25 kg of gold through the airport. On examining the CCTV visuals, the investigators found that whenever Serena arrived at the airport, Radhakrishnan was on duty at the X-ray scanning system. 

Meanwhile, the probe into the recent haul of 25 kg gold biscuits is on and look out notices have been issued against Biju, a lawyer who allegedly smuggled gold several times, his accomplice Vishnu and Hakeem. The DRI learnt that Biju used his job profile to give the Customs officials a slip during the checks. Since he was a lawyer, the Customs officials did not suspect him and that helped his cause. The DRI has intensified its monitoring system in the airport after the seizure.

For a safe exit
Earlier a Customs superintendent was arrested for aiding the smuggling of gold through the airport.  The arrested, Radhakrishnan, was heading the desk that manned the handbag X-ray scanning machine. 

