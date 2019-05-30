‘Open special homes for children suffering from personality disorders’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Assembly Committee on the Welfare of Women, Transgenders, Children and Differently Abled has asked the Social Justice Department to open up special homes for children suffering from personality disorders and mental disorders. According to the committee, to bring such children to the mainstream they should be provided with counselling.

The recommendation was made by the committee in its report titled ‘Improving the Performance of Social Welfare Institutions in Kollam and Kozhikode Districts.’

“Runaway cases are being reported from children’s homes and observation homes. This highlights the need for monitoring. For that CCTV camera and security personnel will have to be appointed at such homes. Also, children at such homes should be provided with job oriented courses to increase their livelihood prospects,” said P Aisha Potty, chairperson of the committee.

