TC issued to Kerala University college girl who tried to kill self

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala University (KU) Syndicate has approved the request for transfer from the University College student who had attempted suicide. She has issued the Transfer Certificate and other necessary clearances to continue her studies at SN College, Varkala, to where she had specifically sought a transfer.

“Earlier, we received some orders. But by the time we made the request for Transfer Certificate to be issued, the last date was already over. Now, besides being issued the Transfer Certificate, she has been permitted to write her second semester examination at the SN College.

Though she wanted to study at the University College, we didn’t want her to continue there in the light of the incident. When the distance from home is considered, the new college is more viable,” said the student’s mother. The first-year BSc Chemistry student hailing from Attingal had sought transfer on May 13. She can pursue the same stream at the new institution.