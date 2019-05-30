Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

TC issued to Kerala University college girl who tried to kill self

The Kerala University(KU) Syndicate has approved the request for transfer from the University College student who had attempted suicide.

Published: 30th May 2019 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala University (KU) Syndicate has approved the request for transfer from the University College student who had attempted suicide. She has issued the Transfer Certificate and other necessary clearances to continue her studies at SN College, Varkala, to where she had specifically sought a transfer. 

“Earlier, we received some orders. But by the time we made the request for Transfer Certificate to be issued, the last date was already over. Now, besides being issued the Transfer Certificate, she has been permitted to write her second semester examination at the SN College.

Though she wanted to study at the University College, we didn’t want her to continue there in the light of the incident. When the distance from home is considered, the new college is more viable,” said the student’s mother. The first-year BSc Chemistry student hailing from Attingal had sought transfer on May 13.  She can pursue the same stream at the new institution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala University Transfer Certificate suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp