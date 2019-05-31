A ‘Notebook’ for underprivileged children

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Summer vacations are almost over. Parents are already in a shopping spree to buy books, bag, shoes and umbrella for their children. For those who can't afford, Sanchari, a Facebook travel community has been conducting the 'Notebook' campaign since the past four years and have been reaching out to more than 1,000 children every year.

The campaign is conducted across the state with volunteers present in all 14 districts in Kerala. As part of the initiative, 10 collection boxes have been kept in different locations in the city.The event is intended to support children ranging from those in government schools to children living in tribal settlements by contributing books, bags, pen, pencil, umbrella and other stationery items before the new academic year begins. “This is our fourth year and we have executed the campaign in Chennai and Bengaluru. After the collections boxes are full, we plan to hand over school kits to the headmasters of the respective schools in the district,” said Ajith Kumar H, a member of Sanchari.

Members of the travel community include IT professionals, teachers, bank employees and engineers. With the aim to reach out to as many children from poor families as possible, the travel community has placed collection boxes in prime locations in the city such as Kovalam, Technopark, Vattiyoorkavu and supermarkets. Collection boxes in Technopark building is managed by Prathidhwani, a welfare organisation of techies. The school kits will be distributed to children from poor families in Ponmudi and Valiyathura.

Sanchari plans to extend this campaign to other states too. Ajith says, “We expect good contribution from the people this time.” The collection will be closed in the first week of June and the school kits will be delivered to the respective schools and organisations that have been identified.