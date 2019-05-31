Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Adoring art through realism

City-based Anzar Mohammad Shereef is wowing people with his realistic paintings and inverted art

Published: 31st May 2019 06:06 AM

By Steni Simon
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A scene from the Harry Potter series where Harry is fighting the evil spirits, a spider crawling on paper, a lion roaring and a newborn baby: These are a few among the many realistic paintings of Anzar Mohammad Shereef, an artist from the city. His effort to capture a slice of everyday life in his canvas is evident through the bright hues and detailing in his work.

Anzar started his journey three years ago when he joined ACE College of Engineering, and realised there was a huge online community of artists who were specialised in different kinds of media such as oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolour and even charcoal. This led Anzar to create a niche of his own in realistic painting. “Although I used to sketch during my childhood days, I took art seriously only in a later stage of life. I really liked realism due to the amount of detailing that the work requires, so I thought of focusing on that,” said Anzar, who specialises in realistic paintings.

Besides realistic paintings, Anzar has also wowed people with his ‘Inverted Art’. This is a technique of drawing the picture in negative. The real feel and visibility of the art can be seen only after taking a picture of the art and inverting that using camera effects or image editing tools. Anzar first draws a reference sketch with normal coloring and then he inverts the colors from his normal sketch. He shares, “The most difficult part is to do the toning because if it’s not done properly, the negative version will not look refined. This art is like an illusion and is revealed only after it is perfectly toned and seen through a camera.”

This 22-year-old artist has done more than 800 works, which include realistic paintings and inverted art works. The artist asserts the most challenging part of doing realistic paintings and inverted art is the detailing that goes into the artwork, especially the face. He has also done many customised works of famous personalities in sports, politics, and films and also sketched the glimpses of everyday life. He creates impressive ‘negative drawings’ that reveal realistic portraits when inverted.

Though he has worked on media such as pencil, graphite, charcoal, he likes to work more with colour pencils, which has been his medium for doing inverted art portraits. Anzar says, “I hardly get any time for my passion as I’m studying. But, every day I dedicate two hours for my passion and is able to explore art.”
He has conducted few workshops in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram along with other artists and is quite popular in social media through his Instagram page ‘anzartistix’.

Painting

