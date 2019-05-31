Thiruvananthapuram to flex muscles soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under the Smart City project of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, three public parks in the city will soon have open gyms. The three parks which will have this open gym facility are Ponnara Sreedhar park near Thampanoor railway station, Sree Chitra Thirunal park and Sreekanteswaram park at Eastfort. Being one of the first projects under the project to be implemented, the work will begin next month.

The open gyms are being set up at a cost of I 40 lakh. The DPR for the open gyms has been submitted and work order will be issued immediately. The three parks- Ponnara Sreedhar park near Thampanoor railway station, Sree Chitra Thirunal park and Sreekanteswaram park at Eastfort have been chosen as they are well-maintained and and located in prime places. Gym equipment will reach the city in a few days.

The corporation officials said the main purpose of an outdoor gym is to make the facility available to everyone. Gym equipment which will be installed are rugged can withstand harsh weather conditions. " There are open gym facilities available in places such as Bengaluru and New Delhi and have proved to be feasible. We hope to replicate the same facility in the city," said a corporation official. The authorities are looking forward to a model wherein the local residents' welfare groups or various clubs in the city will maintain the open gym and ensure its smooth functioning. The cost of each unit ranges from I25,000 to I75,000. Equipment in the gym will cater to people of all age groups.

A slew of other projects under the scheme will follow soon. The main aim is to ensure that capital becomes more inclusive and accessible while keeping intact its heritage and culture.