Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram to flex muscles soon

Under the Smart City project of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, three public parks in the city will soon have open gyms.

Published: 31st May 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under the Smart City project of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, three public parks in the city will soon have open gyms. The three parks which will have this open gym facility are Ponnara Sreedhar park near Thampanoor railway station, Sree Chitra Thirunal park and Sreekanteswaram park at Eastfort. Being one of the first projects under the project to be implemented, the work will begin next month.

The open gyms are being set up at a cost of I 40 lakh. The DPR for the open gyms has been submitted and work order will be issued immediately. The three parks- Ponnara Sreedhar park near Thampanoor railway station, Sree Chitra Thirunal park and Sreekanteswaram park at Eastfort have been chosen as they are well-maintained and and located in prime places. Gym equipment will reach the city in a few days.

The corporation officials said the main purpose of an outdoor gym is to make the facility available to everyone. Gym equipment which will be installed are rugged can withstand harsh weather conditions. " There are open gym facilities available in places such as Bengaluru and New Delhi and have proved to be feasible. We hope to replicate the same facility in the city," said a corporation official. The authorities are looking forward to a model wherein the local residents' welfare groups or various clubs in the city will maintain the open gym and ensure its smooth functioning. The cost of each unit ranges from I25,000 to I75,000. Equipment in the gym will cater to people of all age groups.

A slew of other projects under the scheme will follow soon. The main aim is to ensure that capital becomes more inclusive and accessible while keeping intact its heritage and culture.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram open gym

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp