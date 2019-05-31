Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Haritha Drishti’ mobile app launched

The application can also help in calculating water levels and water availability in various water sources in the state.

Published: 31st May 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Agriculture Minister VS Sunilkumar launched ‘Haritha Drishti’, the mobile application of Haritha Keralam Mission, at the ‘Jalasangamam’ event held at Tagore theatre here on Thursday. The app will have details on Haritha Kerala Mission and its three submissions. The details in the field and district-level will be uploaded by officers with geotagging. The application can also help in calculating water levels and water availability in various water sources in the state.

In the beginning, details of only Kattakada region will be available. For this, scales have been placed in all the lakes and ponds here. This will be eventually expanded to other districts. The app will also help agriculture and waste management fields, by marking the progress made in the works undertaken by the mission. The app is designed by the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management - Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haritha Drishti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp