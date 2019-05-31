‘Haritha Drishti’ mobile app launched

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Agriculture Minister VS Sunilkumar launched ‘Haritha Drishti’, the mobile application of Haritha Keralam Mission, at the ‘Jalasangamam’ event held at Tagore theatre here on Thursday. The app will have details on Haritha Kerala Mission and its three submissions. The details in the field and district-level will be uploaded by officers with geotagging. The application can also help in calculating water levels and water availability in various water sources in the state.

In the beginning, details of only Kattakada region will be available. For this, scales have been placed in all the lakes and ponds here. This will be eventually expanded to other districts. The app will also help agriculture and waste management fields, by marking the progress made in the works undertaken by the mission. The app is designed by the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management - Kerala.